U2 Reworking “Songs”

February 21, 2017 11:05 AM
U2 is heading to Electric Lady studios in NYC with producer Steve Lillywhite to re-do/re-mix/re-write some of the songs for their upcoming “Songs Of Experience” release. While they’re at it, they might even write a few new songs for the album.

Story from MOJO

It almost sounds as if there is a faction in the band that wants to rip it up and do something different, which is somewhat unusual at this point in the project. It’s not unpecedented, but why bother doing it all now when the tour will focus on The Joshua Tree?

 

