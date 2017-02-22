Browns NT Danny Shelton Undergoes Surgery On Wrist, Says He’ll Be Ready For Season

Browns nose tackle Danny Shelton had surgery on his left wrist recently but it won’t affect him as he enters his third season.

Shelton was spotted wearing a cast on his left arm that extended from his elbow to hand in pictures posted by the Browns’ official community relations account @BrownsGiveBack on Wednesday from a meet-and-greet last week with local police chiefs.

In responses to fans on Twitter Shelton tweeted, “I’m all good. Just had my wrist cleaned up so I can kill it this season” and that he will be ready in time for Week 1.

Although the Browns defense struggled as a unit in 2016, Shelton improved dramatically in his second season in the NFL increasing his tackle total from 36 to 59, including 1.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hits and 2 tackles for loss.