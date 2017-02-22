Classic Rock Almanac February 22, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Ex-Police guitarist Andy Summers receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Gibson Guitar Awards.

2000-U2 singer Bono and Sting are honored for their activism at the annual Patrick Lippert Rock the Vote Awards at L.A.’s House of Blues. Macy Gray and Moby, joined by Elton John for one song, perform at the show.

1983-Journey releases its eighth studio album, Frontiers.

1979-Rolling Stone magazine runs an article, “Advertising Creeps Into Rock,” about Journey‘s relationship with Budweiser beer.

1978-Ex-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and girlfriend Nancy Spungen are arrested by police at New York’s Chelsea Hotel and charged with drug possession.

1978-The members of The Police dye their hair blond for a Wrigley’s gum TV commercial.

1976-Cat Stevens performs at the College of William and Mary in Richmond, Virginia. It’s his last concert before converting to Islam and leaving the pop music world.

1971-Paul McCartney releases his first American solo single, “Another Day.”

1970-Bruce Springsteen‘s band, Steel Mill, records a three-song demo for Bill Graham in San Francisco.