It Was The Running Of The Bull, Again In NYC

This Pamplona, Spain like activity has been going on now for I’m thinking a record third time in New York City. A bull, or cow takes that terrible last walk from the truck into the slaughter house and makes a break for it, hopefully to freedom. Now the last two occurrences of these breaks for freedom happened this past July and November of 2016. For those two lucky bovines, the guy who runs the beef processing plant issued a stay of execution, and let the bull or cow live out the rest of it’s life on a farm in neighboring New Jersey. Unfortunately for this guy, he wasn’t so lucky as after getting shot up with more than a series of several tranquilizing darts, our poor guy didn’t make it shortly after being captured.

Yes, you can call me a wuzz but yes I do like beef. I just don’t want to know or see how it gets to my plate. And I would’ve let this guy go join the other two who fled to grassy freedom. It’s not like after all of those tranquilizing darts, this bull was going to be gluten, GMO or hormone free.

If I’m this bull’s family I’m calling a personal injury attorney. Thanks to WPIX-TV in New York, HERE is the story.

Bull dies after evading police capture for two hours in Queens