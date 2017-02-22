The Daily Cut: Journey “Faithfully”

Journey: “Faithfully”

ALBUM: Frontiers

YEAR: 1983

WRITER: Jonathan Cain

Peaked at number-12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain wrote “Faithfully” for the band’s 1983 album Frontiers. He recalls the unusual way the song came to him. “’Faithfully’ is a song that I wrote out of a dream. We were on an eight hour bus run and I was all sweaty and smelled like diesel fumes and I piled off in Saratoga, New York feeling absolutely out of it. And I was having trouble with my relationship at the time with my wife. She was coming on the road the next week and I was kind of bummed out with the road in general, but I thought, ‘No, there’s got to be a song here.’ So I went to sleep and I woke up and I had this little keyboard and I started writing lyrics on this napkin. And they were all like I was reading them from somewhere. I wrote these lyrics down and within an hour the song was done.”

Journey released its eighth studio album, Frontiers, on February 22nd, 1983.