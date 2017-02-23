And We’re Goin’ Racin’

The 2017 NASCAR season basically kicks off in earnest with tonight’s two qualifying races to determine the starting field for this Sunday’s Daytona 500. The front row was set by teammates Chase Elliott and last year’s Cup champion Jimmie Johnson after last Sunday’s 500 qualifying. Now their returning Hendrick Motorsports teammate, and someone who has won NASCAR’s most popular driver award for the last bunch of years is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Junior’s also returning to racing after sitting out the second half of last season dealing, recovering from concussion like symptoms that sidelined him in 2016. Fans and NASCAR are happy to have Dale Jr. back because he is needed. Both in racing and in revenue and TV ratings which the latter two suffered tremendously when Earnhardt parked himself, under doctors orders.

Now, during yesterday’s media day at Daytona International Speedway, if Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins the 2017 Cup title what will he do? Stick around or call it a day. The answer is HERE thanks to Zach Dean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The answer is not what NASCAR and his fans are perhaps not looking forward to. By the way, two time winner of the 500 Michael Waltrip plans to officially retire from racing after competing in Sunday’s race.

