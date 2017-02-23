TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford celebrates his 65th birthday today (February 23rd).

Whitford is one of two Aerosmith members born in the state the band would adopt as its home, Massachusetts. Who is the other? a) Tom Hamilton

b) Joey Kramer

c) Joe Perry

d) Steven Tyler

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Bob Mayo, longtime keyboard player for Peter Frampton, dies of a heart attack at 52 while on tour with Frampton in Basel, Switzerland.

2003-Paul McCartney plays a 50th birthday party for Wendy Whitworth, executive producer of Larry King‘s T-V show. Whitworth’s financier husband pays Sir Paul a million dollars, which he donates to Adopt-a-Minefield. The set includes “Let It Be,” “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude” and “We Can Work It Out.”

2000-Carlos Santana dominates the 42nd Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and four other awards. He and Rob Thomas perform their award-winning song “Smooth” at the ceremony.

1995-Foo Fighters play their first public show, at the Jambalaya Club in Arcata, California.

1985-The Smiths’ Meat Is Murder knocks Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA out of the number-one spot on the UK album chart.

1968-Robert Plant and the Band of Joy open for American singer Tim Rose at London’s Marquee club. 34 years later, Plant will record Rose’s signature song, “Morning Dew,” on his Dreamland album.

1964-The Beatles appear on The Ed Sullivan Show for the third consecutive week. In a segment taped the afternoon of February 9th, they do “Twist and Shout,” “Please Please Me” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”