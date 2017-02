The Shure SM58 is one of the most widely used microphones in music, and to celebrate its’ 50th anniversary it will have a dynamic new look. A limited run of 600 pieces will be made available through Ebay for Charity beginning March 1st. The Who’s model will feature their logo on the mics body, and Sir Paul has a recent picture on his.

Full info from Shure

Not only do they look great, but 100% of the funds will be donated to charity.