The Daily Cut: Aerosmith “Angel”

Aerosmith: “Angel”

ALBUM: Permanent Vacation

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Steven Tyler, Desmond Child

Peaked at number-two on Billboard’s Album Rock Tracks chart and at number-three on the Hot 100.

Guitarist Brad Whitford remembers his reaction the first time the song “Angel” was played for him, before the recording sessions for Aerosmith’s Permanent Vacation album.

“I walked into the warehouse where we work right after it was written, and there it was just piano, a little bit of guitar, and the vocal. It was stunning. It was so impressive and I got chills from it. I always wondered how the changes would affect people’s first time listen, ’cause I was just knocked over. I worried whether, adapted to the band, it would still have the strength and the power it had the way that I heard it, but I guess it does.”

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford celebrates his 65th birthday today (February 23rd).