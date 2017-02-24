Classic Rock Almanac February 24, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2007-Sammy Hagar is the grand marshal for The Statler Brothers 300 NASCAR Busch Series race in Fontana, California, the town where he grew up.
2002-Paul McCartney makes a surprise appearance at a George Harrison tribute concert in Liverpool and sings “Yesterday” a cappella.
1997-Phil Collins is honored as the NARAS MusiCares Person of the Year.
1993-Eric Clapton sweeps the major categories at the 35th annual Grammy Awards, collecting a total of six awards. His “Tears in Heaven” is named both Record and Song of the Year, while his Unplugged is named Album of the Year.
1992-Nirvana singer-guitarist Kurt Cobain marries Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii.
1992-The Postal Service unveils two versions of its proposed Elvis stamp for fans to vote on. The younger Elvis design wins and is issued on January 8th, 1993.
1979-The Police release “Roxanne” as their first US single.
1979-The soundtrack to The Sex Pistols’ Great Rock and Roll Swindle movie is released in the UK. It will not have a US release until the CD era.
1976-The Eagles‘ Their Greatest Hits 1971 – 1975 is the first album officially certified platinum for selling one-million copies.
1975-Led Zeppelin releases Physical Graffiti.
1965-The Beatles begin shooting Help!<
BIRTHDAYS
George Thorogood – 67 years old
he singer-guitarist leads the Delaware Destroyers (“Bad to the Bone”). Born 1950.
Lonnie Turner – Died in 2013
He played bass on the first four Steve Miller Band albums, then returned for Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams. He also played with Dave Mason, Eddie Money and Tommy Tutone. He died April 28th, 2013 from lung cancer and complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at 66. Born 1947.
Nicky Hopkins – Died in 1994
The peerless English session pianist worked in the studio and on the road with The Rolling Stones, Kinks, Who, Jefferson Airplane and many others. He also recorded on his own. He died after a stomach operation September 6th, 1994 at 50. Born 1944.
George Harrison – Died in 2001
Harrison, who was born a few minutes after midnight, considered his birthday February 25th until 1992, when he decided that he preferred it be celebrated on the 24th. Since his death in 2001, most sources cite the 25th as his date of birth. Born 1943.