Classic Rock Almanac February 24, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Sammy Hagar is the grand marshal for The Statler Brothers 300 NASCAR Busch Series race in Fontana, California, the town where he grew up.

2002-Paul McCartney makes a surprise appearance at a George Harrison tribute concert in Liverpool and sings “Yesterday” a cappella.

1997-Phil Collins is honored as the NARAS MusiCares Person of the Year.

1993-Eric Clapton sweeps the major categories at the 35th annual Grammy Awards, collecting a total of six awards. His “Tears in Heaven” is named both Record and Song of the Year, while his Unplugged is named Album of the Year.

1992-Nirvana singer-guitarist Kurt Cobain marries Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii.

1992-The Postal Service unveils two versions of its proposed Elvis stamp for fans to vote on. The younger Elvis design wins and is issued on January 8th, 1993.

1979-The Police release “Roxanne” as their first US single.

1979-The soundtrack to The Sex Pistols’ Great Rock and Roll Swindle movie is released in the UK. It will not have a US release until the CD era.

1976-The Eagles‘ Their Greatest Hits 1971 – 1975 is the first album officially certified platinum for selling one-million copies.

1975-Led Zeppelin releases Physical Graffiti.

1965-The Beatles begin shooting Help!<

BIRTHDAYS