Today would have been George Harrison’s 74th birthday, and a 13 album/ 2 picture disc collection has been released to commemorate the event. It’s called The Vinyl Collection, and it comes complete with an updated edition of his 1980 autobiography, “I, Me, Mine”.

See it at Georgeharrison.com

And if you don’t have anything to play it on, you can even purchase a George Harrison turntable! The cost of both items is about a grand!! Wow!! Talk about “living in the material world”!