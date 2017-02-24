The Baby Watch Continues For April The Giraffe

Remember this past beginning of January? When all of us were huddled around our PC’s at work, awaiting the birth or hatching from Harriet the American Eagle around Naples-Ft. Myers, Florida? Harriet and her man, M-15 were on the “eagle cam”. On the clock waiting for the eaglets to beak their way into the world. And after a few days of non stop watching Mom and Dad eagle were flapping for joy.

Now, the world’s eyes are on April the giraffe. For the past four days loads of humans are awaiting the arrival of her new born calf, who will drop (WOW 6 feet!) from Mom to floor any minute now. And the You Tube feed was interrupted for awhile yesterday because…some thought this was indecent and reported it to You Tube? Yes, that did happen and isn’t that the most stupid thing you’ve ever heard? No wait, next week they’ll be another moment where someone is upset of a natural happening. It’s not like we witnessed how April the giraffe became pregnant.

Thanks to WBNG-TV in Binghamton, New York. HERE is the story and live cam of April’s hopefully soon happy day.

Have a great weekend.

http://www.wbng.com/story/34590878/giraffe-watch-community-members-proud-of-attention-from-april