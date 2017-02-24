The Baby Watch Continues For April The Giraffe

February 24, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: april the giraffe, wbng.com

Remember this past beginning of January? When all of us were huddled around our PC’s at work, awaiting the birth or hatching from Harriet the American Eagle around Naples-Ft. Myers, Florida? Harriet and her man, M-15 were on the “eagle cam”. On the clock waiting for the eaglets to beak their way into the world. And after a few days of non stop watching Mom and Dad eagle were flapping for joy.

Now, the world’s eyes are on April the giraffe. For the past four days loads of humans are awaiting the arrival of her new born calf, who will drop (WOW 6 feet!) from Mom to floor any minute now. And the You Tube feed was interrupted for awhile yesterday because…some thought this was indecent and reported it to You Tube? Yes, that did happen and isn’t that the most stupid thing you’ve ever heard? No wait, next week they’ll be another moment where someone is upset of a natural happening. It’s not like we witnessed how April the giraffe became pregnant.

Thanks to WBNG-TV in Binghamton, New York. HERE is the story and live cam of April’s hopefully soon happy day.

Have a great weekend.

http://www.wbng.com/story/34590878/giraffe-watch-community-members-proud-of-attention-from-april

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live