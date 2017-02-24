The Daily Cut: George Thorogood “Bad to the Bone”

George Thorogood: “Bad to the Bone”

ALBUM: Bad to the Bone

YEAR: 1982

WRITER: George Thorogood

Although it never charted as a single and only peaked at number-27 on Billboard’s Rock Albums and Top Tracks chart, the song has become an indisputable classic on rock radio.

George Thorogood wrote “Bad to the Bone” while on his 1981 tour during which he played in each of the 50 states in 50 days. He talks about what inspired the song. “When I grew up in Delaware, the saying was ‘bad.’ Everything was ‘bad.’ Bad meaning hip. Bad meaning groovy. If you’re from the east coast, you’ll understand that. And now it’s commonplace. Everybody says it. I wanted to write a song around that, ’cause a guy told me about a song that a bluesman did named Lowell Fulson, a song called ‘Stoned To The Bone.’ And I wanted to get lyrics like ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ or like ‘Who Do You Love?’ bad, tongue in cheek, masculine lyrics. And I was on this 50/50 tour and I put it together then. And that’s it.”

George Thorogood celebrates his 67th birthday today (February 24th).