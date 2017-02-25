Classic Rock Almanac February 25, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Bob Dylan is among those honored by President Barack Obama with the National Medal of Arts. The White House calls Dylan “an icon of youthful rebellion and poetic sensitivity” whose career has “marked the landscape of American culture for decades.

2002-Billy Joel is honored as the 2002 MusicCares Person of the Year at a Grammy-week event in LA.

1998-Bob Dylan‘s Time Out of Mind is named Album of the Year at the 40th annual Grammy Awards. Shawn Colvin gets Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Paula Cole is named Best New Artist. Other prize-winners include Radiohead, John Fogerty, Elton John, Sarah McLachlan, Jamiroquai, The Wallflowers, Tool, The Chemical Brothers and The Smashing Pumpkins.

1988-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin the six-month Tunnel of Love Express tour, their first trek in more than two years.

1986-The all-star charity single “We Are the World” wins Grammys for Record and Song of the Year, while Phil Collins’ No Jacket Required wins Album of the Year at the 28th annual Grammy Awards.

1967-The Beatles videos of “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever” air in the U.S. for the first time on ABC’s Hollywood Palace.

1964-The Beatles complete “Can’t Buy Me Love” at Abbey Road by adding guitar and vocal overdubs to the results of their recent Paris session. George Harrison gets to use the Rickenbacker 360 12-string he bought on the band’s U.S visit. They also cut the B-side of the single, “You Can’t Do That,” and start work on several soundtrack songs for A Hard Day’s Night.

