Do We Really Want this Warm Weather?

February 25, 2017 3:43 PM

YES! Yes we really want this warm weather! A lot of people have been asking me the question as of late. “Do you really want this warm weather in February?  It’s gonna make winter longer.”  I return their question with a look at them like they are from a different planet, with antennas coming out of their head, as if they just got out of their spaceship!  I ask them how long they have lived in Cleveland and a lot of them say, for a couple of years, or I’m just here for work.

If you are in from out of town, first off, you rock! We love you! That’s what it is all about.  Sharing our love of Cleveland with new visitors. Welcome. We are glad to have you here.  Thank you.  Just so you know though, it gets really, really, really, cooooooooold here. So when it wants to be 75 degrees in February, we will take it, without question!  Consider the alternative as we all know how cold these Cleveland winter’s can be. Just remember the winter of ’78. That’s all you need to remember.

