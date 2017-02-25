Eric Church Covers Michael Stanley!

February 25, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Marek, Eirc Church, Michael Stanley

How cool is this? You go to a concert and the artist covers a Michael Stanley song! That’s what happened at the Eric Church show the other day.  It’s my understanding that Eric Church will cover local singer/songwriter of the city he’s playing, and his manager, a Clevelander, asked him to give “This Is My Town” a try.  Our former, long-time label-king Bruce Marek provided the background to the song popping up in the Cleveland set list.  Thank you Bruce!  Love it!  Check out Eric doing his best Michael Stanley below!

 

