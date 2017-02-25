Eric Church Covers Michael Stanley!

How cool is this? You go to a concert and the artist covers a Michael Stanley song! That’s what happened at the Eric Church show the other day. It’s my understanding that Eric Church will cover local singer/songwriter of the city he’s playing, and his manager, a Clevelander, asked him to give “This Is My Town” a try. Our former, long-time label-king Bruce Marek provided the background to the song popping up in the Cleveland set list. Thank you Bruce! Love it! Check out Eric doing his best Michael Stanley below!