The History Of “The Great American Race.”

February 25, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Daytona 500

Below is footage from the very first Daytona 500 back in 1959.  If you look close, some of the cars were convertibles back then.  It was the first and last year for them.

If you look close, you can see that some of the cars were convertibles!  This was the only year that convertibles raced in the Daytona 500.Next year’s race in 1960.

In just 10 years, let’s see how much the cars and the race changed.  Here’s footage from the 1970 Daytona 500.

For the most part, speeds and crowds would continue to grow over the years.  The first crowd in 1959 was around 47,000 people.  Today, the crowds are around 170,000.  And that’s just at the race.  Of course, millions view the race on television, listen to it on the radio, and even on the web.  Let’s take a look at last year’s race.

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live