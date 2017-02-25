The History Of “The Great American Race.”

Below is footage from the very first Daytona 500 back in 1959. If you look close, some of the cars were convertibles back then. It was the first and last year for them.

In just 10 years, let’s see how much the cars and the race changed. Here’s footage from the 1970 Daytona 500.

For the most part, speeds and crowds would continue to grow over the years. The first crowd in 1959 was around 47,000 people. Today, the crowds are around 170,000. And that’s just at the race. Of course, millions view the race on television, listen to it on the radio, and even on the web. Let’s take a look at last year’s race.