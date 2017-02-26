Classic Rock Almanac February 26, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-U2 singer Bono is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time.

1999-Bruce Springsteen performs on Max Weinberg‘s final appearance on the Conan O’Brien Show. He has to leave the show to begin the Boss’s reunion tour with the E Street Band.

1995-Bassist Frank O’Keefe of The Outlaws dies of a prescription drug overdose at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida. His death comes just 19 days after that of another early member of the band, guitarist Billy Jones.

1987-Capitol Records releases the first four Beatles albums on CD.

1970-The Beatles‘ album Hey Jude, consisting of previous singles not included on earlier Capitol L-Ps, is released. The collection was quickly thrown together after the Let It Be album was delayed.

1965-Session guitarist Jimmy Page releases his first solo single, “She Just Satisfies.” Page will go on to join the Yardbirds, then found Led Zeppelin.

BIRTHDAYS

Jonathan Cain – 67 years old

Journey/solo/ex-Babys singer-keyboardist. Born 1950.

Bob Hite – Died in 1981

Canned Heat‘s big, bearded singer — nicknamed “The Bear” — died of a heart attack on April 5th, 1981 at 36. Ironically, he did not sing the group’s two biggest hits (“Going Up the Country” and “On the Road Again”): guitarist Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson did. Born 1945.

Mitch Ryder (William Levise Junior) – 72 years old

Backed by The Detroit Wheels, he specialized in rousing cover medleys of ’50s rockers, such as “Devil With a Blue Dress” / “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Jenny Take a Ride” (combining “Jenny Jenny” and “CC Rider”). The Motor City native was discovered and produced by Four Seasons mentor Bob Crewe. Born 1945.

Johnny Cash – Died in 2003

“The Man in Black,” who began his career at Sun Records in Memphis, is best known for “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” and “A Boy Named Sue.” He’s the only artist in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. From 1969 to ’71, Cash hosted a prime-time music-variety series on ABC. He died at 71 of pneumonia on September 12th, 2003. Born 1932.