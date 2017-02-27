Browns Awarded 4 Compensatory Picks, 3rd Round Selection Goes To New England For Jamie Collins

The Cleveland Browns were awarded 4 compensatory picks Friday for the upcoming draft in April but the first 2 have been lost to previous trades.

The Browns received a third-, 2 fourth-, and a fifth-round selection as the result of their 2016 free agent losses that included center Alex Mack, safety Tashaun Gipson, linebacker Craig Robertson, special teamer Johnson Bademosi, receiver Travis Benjamin and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

Cleveland received No. 103 in round 3, Nos. 139 and 142 in round 4 and 183 in round 5 joining Kansas City and Cincinnati in receiving the most additional selections this year but they will only net 2 additional picks.

To complete the Oct. 31 trade for linebacker Jamie Collins, the Browns will send No. 103 to New England. Collins re-signed with the Browns for 4 years and $50 million on Jan. 23.

Cleveland will also No. 139, a fourth-round compensatory pick, to Philadelphia to satisfy the 2017 “conditional fourth- or fifth-round pick” that was included in the 2016 pre-draft trade with the Eagles to allow them to select quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Browns will have a total of 11 picks in the upcoming draft marking the third straight year the team will have 10 or more selections barring future trades. Their seventh-round selection – No. 221 – went to San Francisco.

Browns 2017 NFL Draft Picks

Round (Overall)

1 (1), (12 – Philadelphia)

2 (33), (52 – Tennessee)

3 (65)

4 (108), (142 – compensatory)

5 (145), (177 – New England), (183 – compensatory)

6 (187)