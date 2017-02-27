TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Journey guitarist Neal Schon celebrates his 63rd birthday today (February 27th).

While a member of Journey, Schon recorded a pair of albums as a duo with an acclaimed keyboardist in the early 1980s. Who was his musical partner? a) Chick Corea

b) Rick Wakeman

c) Jan Hammer

d) Herbie Hancock

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Mike Smith, the lead singer and keyboardist of The Dave Clark Five, dies less than two weeks before he was to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was 64. Smith died from a chest infection — a complication from the spinal cord injury he suffered in 2003 at his vacation home in Spain.

2002-U2 walk off with four trophies at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year (for “Walk On”), Best Rock Album (for All That You Can’t Leave Behind) and Best Rock Performance (for “Elevation”). Train, Linkin Park and Tool each win one award. Winners also include Coldplay, Bob Dylan, Lenny Kravitz, Lucinda Williams, Delbert McClinton and Eric Clapton.

1981-The Police’s third album, Zenyatta Mondatta, is certified gold.

1980-At the 22nd annual Grammy Awards, The Doobie Brothers‘ “What a Fool Believes” wins both Record and Song of the Year. Billy Joel‘s 52nd Street wins both Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Earth, Wind and Fire pick up two awards. Michael Jackson gets one for “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and Donna Summer wins for “Hot Stuff,” but Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” is named Best Disco Recording.

1980-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers get their first platinum award, for a million copies of Damn the Torpedoes.