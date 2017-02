When Deep Purple hits the road for their “The Long Goodbye” tour they will be playing some songs off their new album “Infinite”. Are they sending mixed messages, or are they being wildly optimistic? They tackled these questions and more in an interview with the German show Rock Antennae.

Deep Purple goes really  DEEP

So, when they come to Blossom on September 9th will it be “Goodbye”, or part of an “Infinite” career?