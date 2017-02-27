The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones “Gimme Shelter”

The Rolling Stones: “Gimme Shelter”

ALBUM: Let It Bleed

YEAR: 1969

WRITERS: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Never released as a single, but an all-time classic Stones cut that lent its title to the band’s Altamont documentary a year later.

Guitarist Keith Richards was the driving force behind The Rolling Stones‘ classic “Gimme Shelter,” but he said he didn’t write it on his own. “It was pretty much written, it just came out, ‘A storm is threatening my very life today.’ I had the sequence and the first couple of verses and this is one of those periods where everything was, y’know, I was trying to sort of patch it all together and Mick was doing two things at once and he polished it off and finished it off.”

