Browns Place Second-Round Tender On RB Isaiah Crowell While Trying To Negotiate Long-Term Deal

February 28, 2017 3:54 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: cleveland browns, Isaiah Crowell

The Cleveland Browns placed a second-round tender on running back Isaiah Crowell, who is set to become a restricted free agent on March 9, Tuesday.

The tender, which allows the Browns to match an contract offer Crowell might receive from another team, is projected to be worth $2.81 million. Should the Browns decline to match an offer sheet that Crowell signs with another club, the Browns would receive a second-round pick as compensation from that team in exchange.

The Browns have been trying to lock Crowell up this offseason but talks stalled in January.

Crowell ran for 952 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry and he led the Browns with 7 touchdowns last season. In 3 years Crowell has scored 19 times while racking up 2,265 yards on the ground.

