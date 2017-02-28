TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today would have been the 75th birthday of Rolling Stones founding member Brian Jones.

Which Stones song is both the last recording Jones ever made with them and the first to feature Keith Richards exclusively on lead vocals? a) “Salt of the Earth”

b) “You Got the Silver”

c) “Stray Cat Blues”

d) “Love in Vain”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-The Doors are given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1985-Former Uriah Heep singer David Byron dies of a heart attack at 38.

1983-Styx release Kilroy Was Here, which will produce two Top 10 singles in “Mr. Roboto” and “Don’t Let It End” and go platinum.

1972-“Give Ireland Back to the Irish” becomes the first Wings single released in the U.S.

BIRTHDAYS