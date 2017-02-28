Which Stones song is both the last recording Jones ever made with them and the first to feature Keith Richards exclusively on lead vocals?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today would have been the 75th birthday of Rolling Stones founding member Brian Jones.
Which Stones song is both the last recording Jones ever made with them and the first to feature Keith Richards exclusively on lead vocals?
a) “Salt of the Earth”
b) “You Got the Silver”
c) “Stray Cat Blues”
d) “Love in Vain”
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2007-The Doors are given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1985-Former Uriah Heep singer David Byron dies of a heart attack at 38.
1983-Styx release Kilroy Was Here, which will produce two Top 10 singles in “Mr. Roboto” and “Don’t Let It End” and go platinum.
1972-“Give Ireland Back to the Irish” becomes the first Wings single released in the U.S.
BIRTHDAYS
Brian Jones – Died in 1969
He co-founded, named and played guitar (among other instruments) in The Rolling Stones. Brian’s sitar work on “Paint It Black” was a rock landmark. Plagued by serious problems with alcohol and drugs — and isolated from others in the group as it moved further from its blues roots — Jones parted ways with the group in the spring of 1969 and drowned a few months later (July 3rd, 1969) in his swimming pool under circumstances that have long been considered suspicious. Jones was 27. Born 1942.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) “You Got the Silver”