Happy Paczki Day !

February 28, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: paczki

And I’ve already had my one. Played the usual Russian Roulette way of finding one that is not filled with chocolate, cream. No, I was on the hunt for jelly, preferably raspberry. Didn’t nail that one but it was I think cherry which will work. I don’t want to get caught doing the single, finger roll peek by another fellow employee who’ll yell at me for using a finger to well, finger one that I like out.

Paczki. How do you correctly pronounce the wonderful Fat Tuesday, Pre-Lenten favorite before we all give them, and other things us for the next forty days?  Thanks to MLive.com, HERE is the correct way to pronounce it along with a few misfires.

Have a great day.

 

