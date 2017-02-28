Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape Tour Coming To Wolstein Center

JIM GAFFIGAN: NOBLE APE TOUR

WHERE: Wolstein Center

WHEN: Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8pm

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, March 3, 2017

He is the Grammy-nominated comedian, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five. Now Jim Gaffigan is bringing his all-new comedy act to Cleveland to the Wolstein Center on Friday, December 1 at 8:00 pm. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 am and will be available for purchase at Wolstein Center box office, any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart, Wolsteincenter.com or by phone at 844-407-2279.

He recently wrapped the first season of his semi-fictitious television show, The Jim Gaffigan Show, which TV Land picked up for a second season and premieres this summer. The series, lauded by The Los Angeles Times as “Fun and Funny,” and People Magazine as “One of Summer TV’s bright spots,” was developed by Peter Tolan along with Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie, who both also serve as executive producers and showrunners. The single-camera comedy co-stars Ashley Williams, Michael Ian Black, and Adam Goldberg and revolves around one man’s struggle to balance fatherhood, stand-up comedy and an insatiable appetite.

With multiple projects in motion, Gaffigan is currently traveling the world on behalf of his stand-up tour and headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time in December, becoming one of only ten comics in history to sell out The Garden. Last fall, Gaffigan had the honor of performing in front of Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

In 2013, Jim’s first book, Dad Is Fat, was released by Crown Publishing and debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestseller’s List and remained on the list for 17 weeks. His second book, Food: A Love Story, was released in the fall of 2014 and debuted at #3 on The New York Times Bestseller’s List.

In addition to his own television show, widely popular stand-up comedy and best-selling books, Jim has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” to HBO’s cult hits “Flight of the Concords” and “Bored to Death” to dramatic roles in all three versions of “Law & Order.” On the silver screen, his credits include Three Kings, Hot Pursuit, Super Troopers, and 17 Again amongst many others. Taking a dramatic turn, Gaffigan costarred Peter Saragaard and Winona Ryder in Magnolia Picture’s 2015 drama, Experimenter, and will next be seen opposite Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber, Ron Perlman and Elisabeth Moss in the independent film, The Bleeder.