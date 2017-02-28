The Best Fish Fry Destinations In Cleveland & Beyond

February 28, 2017 8:52 AM
Whether it’s for religious reasons or not, Fridays in the early spring are a hit around here. Check out cleveland.com’s list of all the best places in Cleveland where you can find a great place to enjoy cod, shrimp, pierogi, mac & cheese and everything in between.

Here’s a sneak-peek of what you’ll find:

  • Union House Bar & Restaurant (Parma) – famous fish fry Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent.
  • St. Dominic Fish Fry (Shaker Heights) – Fried cod, baked lemon pepper cod, jumbo coconut shrimp, or macaroni & cheese.
  • Church of The Holy Angels Fish Fry (Bainbridge) – Fried Lake Erie perch, Beer battered Cod, Shrimp, baked Lemon pepper Cod, sauteed Pierogi and Stuffed shells.
  • Solon VFW Friday Fish Fry (Solon) – Fried Fish, Shrimp Dinner, Fish & Shrimp Combo, Fish Sandwich or Macaroni & Cheese.
  • St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Fish Fry(Avon) – Lake Erie Perch, shrimp, Perch/shrimp combo, or baked Walleye
  • Benedictine High School Student Fish Fry (Cleveland) – Fried Cod, Baked Cod, Shrimp Dinner, or Pierogi Dinner
  • Fairview Park Senior Center Fish Fry (Fairview Park) – Guinness battered cod, lake perch, shrimp, all served with french fries, homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
  • Lakewood Masonic Building 4th Annual Fish Fry (Lakewood) – Beer Battered Cod, Pierogis, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese and deserts along with live entertainment.
  • Our Lady of Angels Fish Fry (Cleveland) – Two hand-breaded, baked or deep fried pieces of cod, fries, coleslaw, roll and butter. Homemade pierogis, macaroni & cheese, cabbage & noodles, clam chowder, shrimp, dessert, free coffee.
  • St. John Bosco Fish Fry (Parma Heights) – Beer battered or broiled Alaskan Pollack, pierogi, eggplant lasagna or manicotti.

Click here for cleveland.com’s Cleveland Fish Fry Guide 2017.

