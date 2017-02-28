The Best Fish Fry Destinations In Cleveland & Beyond

Whether it’s for religious reasons or not, Fridays in the early spring are a hit around here. Check out cleveland.com’s list of all the best places in Cleveland where you can find a great place to enjoy cod, shrimp, pierogi, mac & cheese and everything in between.

Here’s a sneak-peek of what you’ll find:

Union House Bar & Restaurant (Parma) – famous fish fry Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent.

famous fish fry Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent. St. Dominic Fish Fry (Shaker Heights) – Fried cod, baked lemon pepper cod, jumbo coconut shrimp, or macaroni & cheese.

Fried cod, baked lemon pepper cod, jumbo coconut shrimp, or macaroni & cheese. Church of The Holy Angels Fish Fry (Bainbridge) – Fried Lake Erie perch, Beer battered Cod, Shrimp, baked Lemon pepper Cod, sauteed Pierogi and Stuffed shells.

Fried Lake Erie perch, Beer battered Cod, Shrimp, baked Lemon pepper Cod, sauteed Pierogi and Stuffed shells. Solon VFW Friday Fish Fry (Solon) – Fried Fish, Shrimp Dinner, Fish & Shrimp Combo, Fish Sandwich or Macaroni & Cheese.

Fried Fish, Shrimp Dinner, Fish & Shrimp Combo, Fish Sandwich or Macaroni & Cheese. St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Fish Fry(Avon) – Lake Erie Perch, shrimp, Perch/shrimp combo, or baked Walleye

Lake Erie Perch, shrimp, Perch/shrimp combo, or baked Walleye Benedictine High School Student Fish Fry (Cleveland) – Fried Cod, Baked Cod, Shrimp Dinner, or Pierogi Dinner

Fried Cod, Baked Cod, Shrimp Dinner, or Pierogi Dinner Fairview Park Senior Center Fish Fry (Fairview Park) – Guinness battered cod, lake perch, shrimp, all served with french fries, homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

Guinness battered cod, lake perch, shrimp, all served with french fries, homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Lakewood Masonic Building 4th Annual Fish Fry (Lakewood) – Beer Battered Cod, Pierogis, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese and deserts along with live entertainment.

Beer Battered Cod, Pierogis, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese and deserts along with live entertainment. Our Lady of Angels Fish Fry (Cleveland) – Two hand-breaded, baked or deep fried pieces of cod, fries, coleslaw, roll and butter. Homemade pierogis, macaroni & cheese, cabbage & noodles, clam chowder, shrimp, dessert, free coffee.

Two hand-breaded, baked or deep fried pieces of cod, fries, coleslaw, roll and butter. Homemade pierogis, macaroni & cheese, cabbage & noodles, clam chowder, shrimp, dessert, free coffee. St. John Bosco Fish Fry (Parma Heights) – Beer battered or broiled Alaskan Pollack, pierogi, eggplant lasagna or manicotti.

Click here for cleveland.com’s Cleveland Fish Fry Guide 2017.

