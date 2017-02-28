The Daily Cut: The Doors “Love Me Two Times”

The Doors: “Love Me Two Times”

ALBUM: Strange Days

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Robby Krieger

The second single off Strange Days, it peaked at number-25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The first song guitarist Robby Krieger ever wrote became The Doors’ breakout hit. He talks about his next crack at composition. “’Love Me Two Times’ was the song I wrote after ‘Light My Fire.’ I wanted to do a blues and I kinda copped the lick from a guy named Spider John Koerner, who did a song called ‘Downbound Train’ on an album called The Blues Project. But the song is about sort of going off to war, maybe, and missing your girlfriend.”

The Doors finally got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 10 years ago today (February 28th, 2007).