Browns Agree To 4-Year Deal With Punter Britton Colquitt

The Cleveland Browns have come to terms on a 4-year contract with punter Britton Colquitt.

The team announced the deal Tuesday afternoon.

“I am thrilled,” Colquitt said in a statement released by the team. “My family couldn’t be happier. We love the organization and the fans. From Jimmy and Dee Haslam to Sashi (Brown) to the coaching staff with Hue (Jackson) and of course Tabes (Chris Tabor), this is a great place to work. The Browns are a class act. I want to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Colquitt set a Browns single-season record with a net average of 40.31 in 2016.

Colquitt, who was signed by the Browns 5 days after being waived by Denver on Aug. 30, 2016, averaged 45.3 yards on 83 punts, including 22 of them dropped inside the 20-yard line with just 2 touchbacks.

Colquitt is the second special teamer to be locked up this offseason. The Browns signed long-snapper Charley Hughlett to a 6-year deal that made him the highest player at his position on Feb. 16.