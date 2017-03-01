Classic Rock Almanac March 1, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Joe Elliott and Rick Savage of Def Leppard opened The Players Cafe, a sports-music bar and restaurant in their hometown in England, 19 years ago today.

From which English city does Def Leppard hail?

a) Nottingham

b) Birmingham

c) Sheffield

d) Oxford

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Roger Daltrey, Brian May, Roger Taylor, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Rob Halford, Jools Holland and other members of the British music community are Queen Elizabeth‘s guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace. When Clapton is presented to the Queen, she asks if he’s been “playing a long time.” Clapton replies, “It must be 45 years now.”

1994-Sting wins Best Pop Vocal Performance for “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” Aerosmith take Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group for “Livin’ on the Edge,” Meat Loaf wins Best Rock Performance Solo for “I’d Do Anything for Love,” Stone Temple Pilots capture Best Hard Rock Performance With Vocal for “Plush,” and Ozzy Osbourne, U2, Zappa’s Universe and Soul Asylum also win at a Grammy Awards that is otherwise dominated by R&B acts.

1991-The Doors, directed by Oliver Stone and starring Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison, opens.

1982-Jimmy Page releases his first post-Led Zeppelin album, the soundtrack to the movie Death Wish II.

1975-The Eagles‘ “Best of My Love” becomes the Hall of Fame band’s first single to hit number-one.

1974-Aerosmith releases its second album, Get Your Wings.

1970-The Beatles are saluted by The Ed Sullivan Show as the Fab Four make their final appearance with the host who introduced them to America, screening “Let It Be” (from the movie) in a segment done in London. In New York, other guest stars – such as Dionne Warwick, Steve & Eydie and Peggy Lee – perform Beatles songs in their own styles.

