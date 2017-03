When he was known as Jimmy James, well before The Jimi Hendrix Experience, he played for Curtis Knight and the Lovelights. Now, some of those early shows has been released. Recorded in Hackensack N.J. at George’s’ Club 20 in 1965 & 1966, these 15 songs span the world of R&B, Soul, & blues.

Some of these tracks may have been released by Knight before, but this is the first authorized release of them by the Hendrix family.