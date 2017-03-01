Sashi Brown, Browns Won’t Hold Wisecracks From Myles Garrett And Deshaun Watson Against Them

No harm, no foul.

That’s the approach the Browns are taking concerning videos that surfaced featuring Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson that saw them poke fun at the possibility of them landing with the Browns while campaigning to end up with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I don’t think you can take some of this stuff too serious,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said Wednesday. “We’re realistic about where are as a brand and a roster. More importantly I think these are young men who are eager to play in the NFL. They want to go different places, perhaps, but I think more important is you just can’t take it too seriously.”

Garrett’s video, which was filmed in December but didn’t surface until February, saw him playfully plea for the Cowboys to trade up to take him No. 1. Oddly enough the day before that video surfaced Garrett was asked by KDFW-TV Fox 4 in Dallas if he’d like to play for the Browns and he responded that he would. But that was not the video that made headlines.

Watson’s shot at the Browns came while he accepted the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best quarterback at a banquet in Forth Worth, Texas on Feb. 20. Watson joked that the Cowboys should trade Tony Romo and Dak Prescott to the Browns “because they need two” and then draft him as their replacement. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was in attendance at the banquet.

“Obviously it’s been well documented and explained,” Brown said. “Some of the representatives of the players called to explain some of the comments, and I explained to those guys at the time that we don’t take it too serious.”

Brown along with other members of the Browns’ staff are expected to meet with both Garrett and Watson here at the combine where their videos will likely be addressed, but not too extensively.

“You look forward to having an opportunity to meet them,” Brown said. “They’re both high character young men. Move forward, manger yourself with class and go from there. I think there’s some lessons all around to be learned.”

Many analysts and league executives expect the Browns to select Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick on April 27 while there is wide-ranging opinion as to where Watson will land in this year’s draft.