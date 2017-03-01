That Was Some Wake Up This Morning

March 1, 2017 9:00 AM
I roll out of bed around 3 am. A little earlier than you and when I was taking my dog Sammy out for his morning stroll, off in the distance I heard that rumbling of something you would hear say in July or August. Forward a couple hours later and shortly after 5 am, we’ve got oodles of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings throughout NE Ohio that lasted almost to 7 am. Well, today is the first day of Lent. Guess we must repent for all of those well above normal temps in the 60’s and 70’s that we’ve enjoyed pretty much through the month of February.

So is March going to come in like a lamb or lion? Thanks to Cleveland 19 weather forecaster Samantha Roberts HERE, it’s going to be a lion, followed by a lamb, then lion and another lamb over the next few days.

Have a great day.

http://www.cleveland19.com/story/34390093/northeast-ohio-weather-wild-weather-and-changes

