The Daily cut: The Who “Squeeze Box”

March 1, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: pete townshend, roger daltrey, The Daily Cut, the who

The Who: “Squeeze Box”

ALBUM: The Who by Numbers.

YEAR: 1975

WRITER: Pete Townshend

Peaked at number-16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pete Townshend, who has called “Squeeze Box” “a poorly aimed dirty joke,” was astonished that his bandmates agreed to record it. Here’s what singer Roger Daltrey has to say about it.

“Total joke – sung very tongue-in-cheek and totally straight. I mean, I should’ve just sent the whole thing up, but unfortunately with Pete, he doesn’t take kindly to sending his songs up, so it’s sung very straight. And, believe it or not, it was a very big hit for The Who. Aaargh! That’s why we play it so much in our repertoire.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live