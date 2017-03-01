The Daily cut: The Who “Squeeze Box”

The Who: “Squeeze Box”

ALBUM: The Who by Numbers.

YEAR: 1975

WRITER: Pete Townshend

Peaked at number-16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pete Townshend, who has called “Squeeze Box” “a poorly aimed dirty joke,” was astonished that his bandmates agreed to record it. Here’s what singer Roger Daltrey has to say about it.

“Total joke – sung very tongue-in-cheek and totally straight. I mean, I should’ve just sent the whole thing up, but unfortunately with Pete, he doesn’t take kindly to sending his songs up, so it’s sung very straight. And, believe it or not, it was a very big hit for The Who. Aaargh! That’s why we play it so much in our repertoire.”