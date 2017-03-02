And The Pink Slip Goes To?

For those of you who thought, like when host Steve Harvey goofed up announcing the winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, this oops done at the 89th annual Academy Awards was no joke, and no hoax. Both involved the host or hosts as in the case with Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, like Steve Harvey all had been given the wrong envelope or card containing the rightful winner. And now, we have fallout as the two Price-Waterhouse-Coopers employees who had not had a snafu like this for the twenty years that both had been providing these envelopes that contained the winners during the Academy Awards broadcast. Plus, PWC has been the official Oscar accountants for 83 years and this had never happened before on their watch. So, somebody has to pay and it’s these two.

And, as you’ll read HERE from The Daily Mail, a severe lack of attention to detail and goofing off on the job led to Brian Cullinan and Martha L. Ruiz being removed.

