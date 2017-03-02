TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his 55th birthday today (March 2nd).

Before Bon Jovi released its first album, Jon worked at the Power Station, a New York studio owned by his second cousin Tony Bongiovi. Which legendary New York group’s second and third albums did Tony produce? a) KISS

b) Talking Heads

c) The Ramones

d) Blondie

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-U2 begin a five-night stand on The Late Show With David Letterman, promoting their No Line on the Horizon album by performing one song each night: “Breathe” (Monday), “Magnificent” (Tuesday), “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight” (Wednesday), “Beautiful Day” (not from that album, Thursday), “Get on Your Boots” (Friday).

1975-After Paul McCartney is pulled over by Los Angeles police for running a red light, his wife Linda is arrested for possession of marijuana.

1973-Genesis kick off their first extensive North American tour at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release their third album, The Captain and Me. It will go double platinum and become their first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

1967-At the ninth annual Grammy Awards, The Beatles‘ “Michelle” wins Song of the Year for Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Frank Sinatra‘s “Strangers in the Night” is Record of the Year, while Sinatra, a Man and His Music is named Album of the Year.