CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Hall & Oates with Tears For Fears

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES AND TEARS FOR FEARS

ANNOUNCE 29-CITY NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR

Plus a Special Acoustic Performance by

Opener Allen Stone

CLEVELAND, OH – SATURDAY, MAY 20th –

QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

Tickets On Sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Purchase Tickets Here

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, May 20th. The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4th in Tulsa OK at the BOK Center and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center at the end of July. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears will perform at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, May 20th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. at www.TheQArena.com and charge by phone at 888-894-9424. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office OR at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations starting Monday, March 13th.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday March 7th at 10 a.m. (local time) through Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Daryl Hall and John Oates, are the number-one selling duo in music history.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!” said Daryl Hall.

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road in 2017. Performing with Tears For Fears will be an exciting and musical experience for me and all the fans,” added John Oates.

“We’re thrilled to be going out on the road with Daryl Hall & John Oates this summer,” said Tears For Fears. “We’ve been longtime fans of the band so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the US.”

“We are excited for the partnership between Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears and look forward to a fun summer of music,” added Jay Marciano, Chairman & CEO, AEG Live.

About Daryl Hall & John Oates

From the mid-’70s to the mid-’80s, the duo would score six #1 singles, including “Rich Girl” (also #1 R&B), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do) (also #1 R&B), “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums—’76’s Bigger Than Both of Us, ’80’s Voices, ’81’s Private Eyes, ‘82’s H2O, ‘83’s Rock N Soul, Part I and ‘84’s Big Bam Boom. The era would also produce an additional 5 Top 10 singles, “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Method of Modern Love.” By 1987, the RIAA recognized Daryl Hall and John Oates as the NUMBER-ONE SELLING DUO in music history, a record they still hold today.

On May 20, 2008, the duo was honored with the Icon Award during BMI’s 56th annual Pop Awards. The award has previously gone to the Bee Gees, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Paul Simon, Brian Wilson, Willie Nelson, James Brown, Ray Davies, Carlos Santana and Dolly Parton.

In 2014, Daryl Hall and John Oates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 2017 finds Daryl Hall and John Oates very much at the height of their powers making their own kind of soul, with a new generation of musicians recognizing not only their historic track record of success, but also their continuing influence and achievements.

About Tears For Fears

Beyond selling 30 million albums worldwide, performing to countless sold out audiences, and winning various awards, the DNA of Tears For Fears—Roland Orzabal [vocals, guitar, keyboards] and Curt Smith [vocals, bass, keyboards]—remains embedded within three generations of artists. Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie, and beyond, their music has been sampled by Kanye West, The Weeknd, David Guetta, Drake, and more, while getting covered by Lorde, Adam Lambert, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Gary Jules, and Disturbed, to name a few. Meanwhile, classic songs figure prominently everywhere from The Wire and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and Mr. Robot.

Representing an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognizant lyricism, guitar bombast, and new wave innovation, their catalog spans a string of classic albums, namely the gold-certified debut The Hurting [1983], quintuple-platinum BRIT Award-winning Songs from the Big Chair [1985], and Seeds of Love [1989]. The latter proved to be Roland and Curt’s last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them. Breaking another quiet spell, the boys engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila, and South America beginning in 2010. 2013 saw them return with their first recorded music in a decade: a cover of Arcade Fire’s “Ready to Start.” It proved to be a welcome addition to their three-decade discography of immortal hits ranging from “Mad World,” “Change,” and “Pale Shelter” to “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Shout,” “Sowing The Seeds of Love,” and “Everybody Loves A Happy Ending.” Now, 2017 marks the beginning of a new era for the band. Signed to Warner Bros. Records, they will release their seventh full-length album, fifth for Roland and Curt together, and first in 13 years following a summer co-headline tour with Daryl Hall & John Oates.

About Allen Stone

On his third full-length album, soul artist Allen Stone proves himself deeply devoted to making uncompromisingly soulful music that transcends all pop convention.

Made in collaboration with Swedish soul singer/songwriter/phenom Magnus Tingsek, Radius captures the warm energy of that creative connection and transports the listener to a higher and more exalted plane.

Now including seven exciting bonus tracks, Radius Deluxe will be available March 25th. Among them will be the previously unreleased songs “Voodoo” and “Faithful” as well as a new version of Stone’s energetic single “Freedom.”

The New York Times said the Chewelah, Washington-bred 28-year-old’s lyrics on Radius “promise honest sentiments, grooves built with physical instruments and a gospel-rooted determination to uplift … glimmers of Al Green, Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield, George Clinton, Prince and a bit of Sting.”

Tearing through nearly 600 shows in just two years – including sold out performances at LA’s Ace Hotel and NYC’s Apollo Theater – Allen Stone is determined to make 2017 yet another impactful year of writing and performance.

https://www.hallandoates.com/

http://tearsforfears.com/

https://www.allenstone.com/