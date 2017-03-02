Eagles & Fleetwood Mac Plot Bi-Coastal Festival

March 2, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Eagles, Fleetwood Mac

By Radio.com Staff

The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac are joining forces for a bi-coastal classic rock music festival.

Dubbed Classic East and Classic West the shows will take place at Citi Field in New York and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles according to a new report in Billboard.

Both festivals are slated for July and will be two-day affairs, full lineups are expected to be announced soon.

The gigs will be the Eagles’ first since the passing of founding member Glenn Frey.

