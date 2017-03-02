The Daily Cut: Bon Jovi “Bad Medicine”

Bon Jovi: “Bad Medicine”

ALBUM: New Jersey

YEAR: 1988

WRITERS: Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Desmond Child

Topped the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number-three on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Bon Jovi actually shot two videos for “Bad Medicine,” one was a straight live performance, the second starts with the late comedian Sam Kinison asking fans on line at a Bon Jovi show if they think they can do a better job than the pros did. Remember that one? Jon Bon Jovi does. “The thing that surprised us most was that the kids took it so seriously. They didn’t goof off enough. They didn’t get the shots of your feet and of their friends singing the song and goofing around. These kids came in with, like, lights and tripods and assistants and they were really serious. So then we had an idea that they would film and the big cameras would film them. Well, all but three shots, and there’s got to be 150 shots in that video, are the kids’ film. We didn’t use any of the big camera stuff. So they made a great video.”

Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his 55th birthday today.