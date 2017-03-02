Which Current NBA Player Has The Best Chance To Surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 Point Game?

March 2, 2017 2:08 PM

Today is the 55th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point game. I remember listening to it on the world’s cheapest transistor radio and it was totally amazing; even more so because it was played in Hershey, Pennsylvania (the NBA did stuff like that in their early years) and even way more so because Wilt (one of the worst free throw shooters in NBA history) made 28 of 32 from the charity stripe that night. Who from today’s NBA has a shot at breaking that record? Here’s one man’s very cool theory…

Click HERE for the results…

