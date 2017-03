A lady in Mankato, Minnesota cites “noise”, “foul language” and “songs about suicide” as reasons that Alice Cooper should not be allowed to play in her town. Her name is Barb Church, which is ironic, because Alice is a Sunday school teacher at a church in Arizona, when he’s not doing all of those aforementioned disgusting things.

Full story with video

At least Alice responded like a gentleman by offering her earplugs delivered by his pet snake.