Classic Rock Almanac March 3, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Queen kick off their first extended North American tour in over 23 years in Miami with Bad Company‘s Paul Rodgers on vocals.

2006-Gary Glitter, the aging British glam-rocker best known for “Rock and Roll (Part Two),” is sentenced to three years in a Vietnamese prison for “performing obscene acts” with two Vietnamese girls under the age of 13

2004-Peter Criss posts a note on his website saying that he’s been booted from KISS again. He’s replaced by pre-makeup-reunion drummer Eric Singer.

1981-Aerosmith‘s Greatest Hits is certified gold. It will eventually sell over 11-million copies.

1973-The Concert for Bangla Desh wins Album of the Year at the 15th annual Grammy Awards. Roberta Flack‘s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” wins both Song of the Year and Record of the Year. America is named Best New Artist.

1967-, featuring Rod Stewart on vocals, Ron Wood on bass and Aynsley Dunbar on drums, makes its live debut in London.

1966-Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay form Buffalo Springfield in Los Angeles.

1966-The Rolling Stones record tracks for the Aftermath album at RCA’s Hollywood Studios.