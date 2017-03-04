Classic Rock Almanac March 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-John Lennon is honored by ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s with the Imagine Whirled Peace flavor.

1996-The Beatles release “Real Love,” the second single assembled by adding new backing voices and instrumentals to a John Lennon demo.

1994-Courtney Love finds her husband Kurt Cobain in a coma on the floor of their room at the Excelsior Hotel in Rome. He had swallowed more than 50 pills with champagne. His stomach is pumped and he is hospitalized. All parties insist the overdose was accidental.

1986-Keyboardist-singer Richard Manuel of The Band hangs himself in a Winter Park, Florida motel room. He was 42.

1977-The Rolling Stones play the first of two fabled shows at the El Mocambo, a club in Toronto, Canada. Songs from it later appear on the Love You Live album.

1967-England’s New Musical Express reports that Stevie Winwood and his brother Muff will leave The Spencer Davis Group after an April 2nd show.

1966-The Who release “Substitute” in the US, with revised lyrics (“I try walking forward but I keep going back”) from the UK version (which goes, “I look all white but my dad was black”).

1966-The Beatles stir up a worldwide controversy after John Lennon tells Maureen Cleave of the London Evening Standard that, “The Beatles are more popular than Jesus now.” The remark, which many take to be blasphemous, spurs a huge backlash against the group.

BIRTHDAYS

Jason Newsted – 54 years old

Newsted singer-bassist-guitarist/ex-Voivod/ex-Ozzy Osbourne Band/ex-Metallica/ex-Flotsam and Jetsam bassist. Born 1963.

Bobby Womack – Died in 2014

The Cleveland-born singer-guitarist — a 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and onetime gospel artist — was responsible for “Lookin’ for a Love,” which The J. Geils Band covered, and Wilson Pickett‘s “I’m a Midnight Mover” and “It’s All Over Now,” which The Rolling Stones turned into a smash. He played wah-wah guitar on Sly and the Family Stone‘s “Family Affair.” After working for Sam Cooke, he married the singer’s widow. (His brother Cecil married Cooke’s daughter.) Suffering from colon cancer, he died at 70 on June 27th, 2014. Born 1944.