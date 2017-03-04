Fiona! Don’t Forget About Fiona!

March 4, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona the hippo, hippopotamus

I know everyone is going gaga over the arrival of April the giraffe’s impending baby birth.  Then the Denver Zoo’s giraffe gave birth a to a surprise baby boy this week, to add to the excitement. But let’s not forget about our other little baby, Fiona.

Fiona is the baby hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo born a bit prematurely to parents Bibi and Henry.  At birth she was 29 pounds.  Average hippo birth weights start at 55 pounds, all the way up to 120 pounds! But she’s gotten extra attention, love and care from the good folks at the Cincinnati zoo, and is progressing nicely.  In fact, she has finally hit her goal birth weight this week, and should be able to be reunited with her mom.

She is just too cute!  Keep sending her well wishes.

 

