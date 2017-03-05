Classic Rock Almanac March 5, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-The first episode of The Osbournes reality show airs on MTV. It goes on to become a national phenomenon.

1994-A day after overdosing on pills, Kurt Cobain regains consciousness at American Hospital in Rome.

1982-John Belushi dies of a drug overdose in the Chateau Marmont Hotel in LA.

1974-Gregg Allman‘s first solo album, Laid Back, is certified gold, fueling rumors that The Allman Brothers Band will break up.

1973-Former Jimi Hendrix manager Michael Jeffrey dies in a plane crash between Majorca and England.

1973-Ringo Starr begins recording the Ringo album. The future hits “Photograph” and “You’re 16” are among the songs completed over the next three weeks.

1965-The Yardbirds release “For Your Love” in the UK, the same day Jeff Beck makes his live debut as the band’s lead guitarist. The single, which becomes a Top 10 hit, was the impetus for blue purist Eric Clapton‘s departure from the band.

BIRTHDAYS

John Frusciante – 47 years old

Solo/ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist. Born 1970.

Alan Clark – 65 years old

Ex-Dire Straits keyboardist. Born 1952.