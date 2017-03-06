TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Pink Floyd singer and guitarist David Gilmour celebrates his 71st birthday today (March 6th).

Gilmour isn’t an original member of Pink Floyd. What is the first album of theirs he appears on? a) A Saucerful of Secrets

b) Ummagumma

c) Atom Heart Mother

d) Meddle

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Carl Perkins‘ “Blue Suede Shoes,” The Ronettes‘ “Be My Baby,” The Rolling Stones‘ “Satisfaction” and Paul Simon‘s Graceland album are all added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

2001-Aerosmith release Just Push Play, their first studio album in four years.

2000-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts James Taylor, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Moonglows, Bonnie Raitt and Eric Clapton. The first set of sidemen — guitarist Scotty Moore, bassist James Jamerson, sax player King Curtis and drummers Earl Palmer and Hal Blaine — and early influences Nat “King” Cole and Billie Holiday are also enshrined.

1979-The Doobie Brothers‘ Minute by Minute (which contains “What a Fool Believes”) is certified platinum shipping over one-million copies.

1975-Led Zeppelin‘s Physical Graffiti is certified gold.

1972-Five days after granting it, the New York Office of the Immigration Department does an about-face and cancels John Lennon‘s visa extension. The decision is supposedly due to his past drug charges in England. The case will drag on for four years until the ex-Beatle is granted permanent U-S residency.

1971-Paul McCartney‘s first solo hit, “Another Day,” enters the Billboard singles chart on its way to the Top 5.

1970-Charles Manson releases an album to help finance his murder defense. The cover of Lie is a Life magazine cover of Manson, with the “f” deleted.

1066-The Rolling Stones work on “Under My Thumb” and “Paint It Black” at RCA Studios in L-A