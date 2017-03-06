Myles Garrett Dominates Sunday At NFL Combine, All But Solidifies No. 1 Pick Status For Browns

Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen made it clear Saturday that he was prepared to challenge Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, Garrett may have just run away with it.

Literally.

Garrett ran a 4.64 40-yard dash on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium, tying him for fifth fastest time in combine history for a 270-pound defensive lineman. His 40-time was better than quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (4.66), Mitchell Trubisky (4.67), DeShone Kizer (4.83.) and Pat Mahomes (4.84).

“I feel like I’m the best player in the draft and I feel like I’ll prove that,” Garrett said on Saturday.

Sunday he left no doubt.

His unofficial times were clocked at 4.64 and 4.74 seconds while the 6-foot-4 1/2 and 272 pound defensive end recorded unofficial 10-yard splits of 1.63 and 1.69 seconds. Scouts put a premium on 10-yard split times for pass rushers because they indicate initial burst ability at the snap.

Garrett wasn’t done turning heads.

He showed off a 41-inch vertical and 10’8″ broad jump after putting up 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, tying him for the second most, a day earlier.

His athleticism, quickness and agility were on fill display as he moved his way effortlessly through the bags and around the dummies during the skills portion of the workout.

Garrett lived up to the hype, and then some.

“I feel that in crunch time I’ll make a play,” Garrett said. “I’ll cause a sack-fumble and I’ll be a game-changer and a playmaker.”

Allen posted an official 40 time of 5.0 seconds and his unofficial times were clocked at 5.0 and 5.02 seconds in the 40. Allen, who measured in at 6-2 5/8 and 286 pounds, had unofficial 10-yard splits of 1.74 and 1.76 seconds Sunday morning.

Garrett caused a bit of a ruckus online when a video that was filmed in December of him playfully asking for the Cowboys to trade up for the top pick in the draft surfaced in February, a controversy that Garrett put quickly behind him by apologizing to the Browns for the perceived diss during his formal interview Saturday night.

“I mean, everybody has their down years and at any time [it] can be turned around,” Garrett said of the 1-15 Browns in 2016. “The Cowboys, they turned around their season in a big way and anybody can do that.”

While his playful personality was on display when speaking with reporters and doing various interviews, he’s been all business this week, much like the way he plays the game.

“I can’t be smiling at folks while I’m sacking people,” Garrett said about his demeanor on the field.

The Browns were planning to decide between Garrett, Allen and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson to use the top pick on.

Following Garrett’s performance in Indianapolis, and pledge to not make “anymore crazy videos,” Garrett has made the decision on what to do on April 27 when the commissioner puts Cleveland on the clock to kick off the NFL Draft a no-brainer.

Even for the Browns.