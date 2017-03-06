So What’s David Letterman Been Up To?

Looking rather reclusive if you will, maybe even hippie like, the former Late Night TV host who really did a disappearing act after leaving CBS, opens up about life in general with him, and this divisiveness of a nation we currently find ourselves living in now. However unlike the news channels, other media which seem to just keep whipping the flames of discontent until we all switch over to watching Lifetime with our wives or girlfriends, or do something old school like pick up a book because it’s less stressful. This interview Letterman does HERE with Vulture.com, is rather introspective along with Dave’s current view of the world.

It’s a rather long read so enjoy if you have the time. Have a great day.