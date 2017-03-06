The Daily Cut: Pink Floyd “High Hopes”

Pink Floyd: “High Hopes”

ALBUM: The Division Bell

YEAR: 1994

WRITERS: David Gilmour and Polly Samson

The second single from The Division Bell, it peaked at number-seven on Billboard‘s Album Rock Tracks chart.

“High Hopes” is the final cut and second single off Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell. It’s writer, David Gilmour, tells what inspired it and drummer Nick Mason explains why it’s one of his Floyd favorites.

Gilmour: “That’s kind of a song about my childhood and the things you gain and the things you think you might have lost.”

Mason: “I suppose it embodies just all the qualities that I particularly like in a Pink Floyd track. I like the lyric content, but I also like the slightly unusual startup and the fact that the bell tone takes the rhythm and sets it and the you’re surprised when it turns round as the song starts.”

Today (March 6th) is the 71st birthday of Pink Floyd singer and guitarist David Gilmour.