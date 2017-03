If ¬†you’re one of those folks who just can’t wait till the theme parks depicted in HBO’s “Westworld” become an actual vacation option you”re half-way home. No, there won’t be any indiscriminate gun play and fake murder but as far as those amorous “robots” are concerned a new brothel in Barcelona, Spain, just might be as close to what you’re looking for as you’re going to get for a while .

Click HERE for all the details…